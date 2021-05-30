$79.15 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $79.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $84.30 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $358.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $367.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CNTY traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 215,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

