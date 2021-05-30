WO Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WO Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WO Group stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. WO Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

WO Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire an operating business. WO Group, Inc is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

