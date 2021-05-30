Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Expands By 49.1%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

