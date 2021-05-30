OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $88.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $86.90 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $357.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $369.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.51 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OCFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 208,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,098. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $14,101,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

