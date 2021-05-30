$0.82 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Paycom Software by 1,129.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $9,252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $329.60. 236,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.23 and its 200-day moving average is $393.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

