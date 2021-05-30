Bitcoin Atom Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $183.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.