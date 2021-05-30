Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $14.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 1,710,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,330. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

