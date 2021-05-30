Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT at €46.93

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.93 ($55.21).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

FRA FRE traded up €0.29 ($0.34) on Tuesday, reaching €44.66 ($52.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,294,015 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

