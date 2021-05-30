Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CCX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,205. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,667,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

