Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the April 29th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CCX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
CCX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,205. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.
About Churchill Capital Corp II
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
