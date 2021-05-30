Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 97.4% in May

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the April 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:AVK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 642,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,714. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.