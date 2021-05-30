The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 16,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,478. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 48,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

