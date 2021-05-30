Colrain Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.