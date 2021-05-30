Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 77.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

LUV opened at $61.46 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

