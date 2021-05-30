21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.
