InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,145 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145 ($54.15).

A number of research firms have recently commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

IHG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,921 ($64.29). 263,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,056.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,901.10. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a PE ratio of -48.72.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

