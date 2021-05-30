Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $36.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

