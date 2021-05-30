Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 672,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,225. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -267.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,060. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

