Saybrook Capital NC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 4.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $227.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,782,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

