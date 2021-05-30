Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the April 29th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 239,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

