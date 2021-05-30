II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. II-VI posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,873. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

