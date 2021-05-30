Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.46. 685,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

