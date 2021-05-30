Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 172.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of WY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

