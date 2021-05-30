Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

