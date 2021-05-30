Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.