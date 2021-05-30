Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,138,627 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

