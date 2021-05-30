Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the April 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $61.48. 8,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

