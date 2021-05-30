Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 120.7% in May

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 62,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,295. Natuzzi has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.