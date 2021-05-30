$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

