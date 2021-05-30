Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 21,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.