DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $2,941.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048612 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,499,900 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

