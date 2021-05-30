Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

