Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $22,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

SRE opened at $135.49 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.