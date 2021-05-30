Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 30,042 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 373.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,392 shares of company stock worth $4,809,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

