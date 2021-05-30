Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.09. 2,639,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

