Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.05 on Friday, hitting $2,411.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,017.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

