Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

NYSE FEDU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 103,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.33. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

