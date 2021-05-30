Carbon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,794.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $140,794.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,056,554 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

