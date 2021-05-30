Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $421.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

