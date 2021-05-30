Airbloc 24-Hour Volume Tops $79,416.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $79,416.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

