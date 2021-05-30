Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $23.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,584. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.