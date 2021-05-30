Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 468,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,781. Semtech has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.