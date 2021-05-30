Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Griffon stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 340,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Griffon has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

