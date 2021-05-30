Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Decreases By 65.4%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000.

VVR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 736,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,057. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

