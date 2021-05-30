Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 29th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth $32,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 164,948 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $703.61 million, a PE ratio of -294.24 and a beta of 0.62. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

