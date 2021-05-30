Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. Analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

