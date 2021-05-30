Colrain Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $258.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

