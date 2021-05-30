Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 145 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

