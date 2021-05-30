Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 110,582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

