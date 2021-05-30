Condor Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.