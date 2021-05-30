Xponance Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.